UNP backbenchers to question National Economic Council

2018-10-04 02:17:22
UNP MP Thushara Indunil said in a statement that he and other backbench MPs have decided to question the economic council which was responsible for making decisions with regard to the economy in the national level on the steps it had taken to see Sri Lanka through from the economic crisis.

The council was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena in April this year.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe headed the council earlier.

MP Indunil said he would seek the approval of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to question the council once he returns from his official tour to Norway and UK. (Yohan Perera)

