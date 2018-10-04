Prez to decide on IGP next week

2018-10-04 06:10:40

President Maithripala Sirisena would take a decision on Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara in the next few days unless he tendered resignation, Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday.

Minister Senaratne admitted that it was difficult for IGP Jayasundara to remain after President Sirisena expressed his displeasure over his behaviour in public and as the Police Chief.

Responding to the Daily Mirror at the weekly Cabinet news briefing yesterday, Minister Senaratne said the IGP was appointed by the Constitutional Council and therefore, President did not have the power to fire him.

He said but members of Parliament could bring and pass an impeachment motion against him in Parliament and then the CC could fire him.

Minister Senaratne said President Sirisena berated IGP Jayasundara at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (02) and not capable of giving leadership to the Police.

Interestingly, not a single Minister, including Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Maddumabandara under whom the Police Department runs, did not say anything against what President said on Police Chief.

“Mr Jayasundara has been questioned on last Friday (28) by a three-member Special Committee appointed to investigate allegations levelled against him that in 2008 he accepted a bribe of Rs. 12 million from a former Principal of Trinity College, Kandy,” he said.

“Minister Maddumabandara appointed this three-member Commission comprising three top public officials headed by Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and Management and Law and Order Mala Basnayake.

“Under normal circumstances, the Government will have to wait until the committee releases its report.

“Besides, IGP Jayasundara has no other charges against him but his behaviour and certain public utterances are the problems.

“The crime rate has also come down in the country during his tenure, Minister Senaratne stressed. (Sandun A Jayasekera)

Pix by Nisal Baduge