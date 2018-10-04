JO wants President to walk the talk

2018-10-04 04:17:47

President Maithripala Sirisena should take immediate action with regard to serious issues, such as the economic crisis and the alleged assassination plot, instead of complaining or making mere statements, the Joint Opposition (JO) said yesterday.

JO MP C.B. Ratnayake said if President Sirisena was against the fuel pricing formula and the depreciation of the rupee, he should intervene to defeat Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s budget for the next year.

“The President should also take serious action over the assassination plot in which IGP Pujith Jayasundara is also allegedly involved,” he said.

“Berating the IGP is not good enough. Action should be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage said the President should remove Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as it was the Premier, who has made financial decisions, which led to the economic turmoil the country was in today.

“The Premier should take responsibility of current economic crisis,” he said.

“It was the Prime Minister, along with his friends such as Minister Malik Samarawickrama and R. Paskaralingam, made key economic decisions. It was the Premier who appointed Arjuna Mahendran as Central Bank Governor amidst protests and paved the way for the bond scam.

“The bond scam is one of the reasons why the rupee is depreciating. If he doesn’t resign, the President should remove him,” he said.

He said the best option available to salvage the economy was to replace the Government with a Mahinda Rajapaksa-led administration. (Lahiru Pothmulla)