Different colour number plates for trishaw cabs

Three-wheeler cabs that are operated as Taxis would be assigned a registration plate in a distinct colour soon, Transport Minister Nimal Siripala Silva said.

He said that he would request the Commissioner Department of Motor Traffic to make arrangements to issue the three-wheeler number in a separate colour.

Speaking to the media after a discussion with several three-wheeler associations today at the Ministry, he said there should be a clear identification to find out passenger transporting three-wheeler cabs.

“I request the DMT Commissioner to issue three-wheeler number plates with a separate colour to make people easy to identify three-wheelers, which are licenced to transport passengers for a fee,” he said.

During the meeting, the three-wheeler associations agreed to the new passenger transport licences while considering the minimum age as 35 years.

Earlier, the Ministry decided to impose the minimum age limit of 35 on three-wheeler drivers, when issuing driving licences for passenger transport.

The Minister also informed the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) to issue the Standards Certificate of the three-wheel taxi meters, within two weeks before implementing the law on November 1.

Accordingly. meters with the capability of issuing printed bills would be compulsory from August 1 but the law was not implemented due to a delay of the SLSI standard certificates. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)