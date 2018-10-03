Colour-coded registration plates for tuk-tuks: Minister

Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said unique registration plates in different colours would be issued to trishaws that operate as taxis. He said he would request the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) to make necessary arrangements in this regard.
Speaking to the media after a discussion with several trishaw associations at the ministry, he said there should be an effective system to identify passenger-transporting trishaws. During the meeting, these associations agreed to new passenger transport licences, considering the minimum age as 35 years. Earlier, the ministry decided to set the minimum age limit for trishaw drivers as 35 years when issuing passenger transport licences.
The minister also informed the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) to issue the standards certificate for trishaws that operate as taxis two weeks prior to implementing the law on November 1.
Accordingly, meters that could issue printed bills would be compulsory from August 1, but it was not implemented due to a delay in obtaining standard certificates. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Paramanathan K Thursday, 4 October 2018 07:17
Priority should be given to display drivers identity with photograph for the clear view of the passenger.

Sambo Thursday, 4 October 2018 07:26
Mr. Minister, every three wheeler is used as taxis and for their personal work. Please get rid of this curse from the roads.

mohamed Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:42
using a three wheeler for personal and taxi purposes is perfectly fine and its a small mans vehicle kindly understand Mr. Sambo

mnsmart Thursday, 4 October 2018 07:41
and also what happened to the law to remove all unwanted stickers or drawings in three wheelers?

suresh Thursday, 4 October 2018 08:54
what happened to the law of meters being compulsory?

WD Thursday, 4 October 2018 08:59
And what about the age limit? these young drivers think they are from mafia, no control....

Kamal Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:34
first streamline the private buses, are you scared of Gamunu? why you want to bite poor man.

