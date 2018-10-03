Ready to take over leadership of SLPP: MR

2018-10-03 22:07:30

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that he was ready and willing to accept the leadership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said this in response to a question asked by a journalist after a meeting of joint opposition (JO) party leaders which was held at his residence.

Earlier, SLPP Chairman Professor G. L. Peiris said the party will formally request Mr. Rajapaksa to take over the SLPP leadership at an event to mark the second anniversary of the SLPP to be held in November. (Lahiru Pothmulla)