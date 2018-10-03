Subscribe

Maj. Gen Dampath’s term extended

2018-10-03 21:57:07
Chief of Staff (CoS) of Sri Lanka Army Major General Dampath Fernando’s term of office has been extended by three months with effect from today by President Maithripala Sirisena,  Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said today.

Brigadier Atapattu said he was given a guard of honour on his retirement today before his term was extended.

“Major General Fernando was given a guard of honour because they were unaware of his extension before giving the guard of hounor,” he said.

He was appointed as the Chief of Staff on March 27 this year.

