NPC like an elders’ home: Wijeyadasa

Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said today he was doubtful if the National Police Commission (NPC), which was established under the 19th Amendment, was turning into an elders’ home.
He said at an event in Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat that even though the Government expected much from the NPC, it did not deliver what was expected from it.
“We hope to reform the NPC in the future,” he said.
Minister Rajapakshe said activities of the underworld were beyond control due to the influence of some politicians and higher police officials.
“There are politicians and higher ranking Police officers behind the underworld. That is why it is beyond control. The President and the Prime Minister also instructed Law and Order Minister to take action to control the underworld. He will do it,” he said.
“We expected solutions to these problems from the NPC. But it failed to perform. We are doubtful about the NPC and the Police Chief,” he said. (Chandrasena Gamage)
karthik Wednesday, 3 October 2018 20:42
If politicians are reformed Not only the NPC all the govt. departments will work smoothly. When you all try to save your supporters you interfere with them them.
Reply : 0 1
Ceylon Wednesday, 3 October 2018 20:50
you also have publicly known dark record related to not perform duty and supporting,protecting corruptions,just like sirisena and ranil both have.you also so far worked same as npc members.did you reformed yourself?.npc can do the job if apointed suitable members.corrupt sirisena apointed half dead persons.so how can expect good results?.so long years gone only just now you got to know this?.
Reply : 0 0
Ceylon Wednesday, 3 October 2018 20:58
cabinet,parliment also same like elders home.how old are you ?.sirisena,ranil,mahinda and most others are over the retirememt age.government's retirement age is 60, because person over 60 is not fit for proper work.you and all above 60 are illeagal workers.
Reply : 1 0
Jaffna Logic Wednesday, 3 October 2018 21:01
No traditional civilian authority can ever supervise an armed and intimidatingly powerful organisation like the Police. Empower the NPC as an armed counter law enforcement agency with the authority to investigate,arrest and detain police officers,only then it could function in the expected role.
Reply : 0 0
BE Fair Wednesday, 3 October 2018 21:27
And you call where you sit what...................????????
Reply : 0 0
Jagath Wednesday, 3 October 2018 22:04
Thank you dear minister to understand about the present role of the NPC
Reply : 1 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.