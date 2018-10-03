NPC like an elders’ home: Wijeyadasa

2018-10-03 20:15:09

Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said today he was doubtful if the National Police Commission (NPC), which was established under the 19th Amendment, was turning into an elders’ home.

He said at an event in Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat that even though the Government expected much from the NPC, it did not deliver what was expected from it.

“We hope to reform the NPC in the future,” he said.

Minister Rajapakshe said activities of the underworld were beyond control due to the influence of some politicians and higher police officials.

“There are politicians and higher ranking Police officers behind the underworld. That is why it is beyond control. The President and the Prime Minister also instructed Law and Order Minister to take action to control the underworld. He will do it,” he said.

“We expected solutions to these problems from the NPC. But it failed to perform. We are doubtful about the NPC and the Police Chief,” he said. (Chandrasena Gamage)