Judges appointed to second Special Court

Chief Justice Priyasath Dep has appointed three High Court Judges to hear cases in the country’s second Special High Court to try high-profile financial fraud and corruption cases.
Accordingly, Justice Rathnapriya Gurusinghe, Justice Amal and Justice Shashi Mahendra have been appointed to the second Special High Court. (Manopriya Gunasekara)
Ashok Wednesday, 3 October 2018 18:22
And They Will Grant Bail....
