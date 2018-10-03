Judges appointed to second Special Court

2018-10-03 18:01:30

Chief Justice Priyasath Dep has appointed three High Court Judges to hear cases in the country’s second Special High Court to try high-profile financial fraud and corruption cases.

Accordingly, Justice Rathnapriya Gurusinghe, Justice Amal and Justice Shashi Mahendra have been appointed to the second Special High Court. (Manopriya Gunasekara)