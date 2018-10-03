Five spill gates opened at Kotmale reservoir

2018-10-03 17:38:45

Five spill gates of the Kotmale reservoir had been opened yesterday due to heavy rainfall in the catchment on the western slopes of the Central Province, DMC Deputy Director for Early Warning Pradeep Kodippili said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror he said the spill gates had been opened releasing water at the rate of 215 cubic feet per second.

He requested people living downstream to be vigilant.