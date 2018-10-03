US DV-2020 application starts tonight

2018-10-03 15:52:37

The online registration for the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery Programme (DV-2020) of the US will open at 9.30 p.m. tonight, the US Embassy in Colombo said.

The Diversity Visa Lottery allows randomly selected applicants the opportunity to interview for an immigrant visa and become legal permanent residents of the US.

The Embassy cautioned applicants not to be tricked by fake websites and instructed them to reach the valid website of https://www.dvlottery.state.gov/.

For instructions, applicants are requested to go to http://ow.ly/SQtGb.