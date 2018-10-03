Subscribe

US DV-2020 application starts tonight

2018-10-03
The online registration for the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery Programme (DV-2020) of the US will open at 9.30 p.m. tonight, the US Embassy in Colombo said.

The Diversity Visa Lottery allows randomly selected applicants the opportunity to interview for an immigrant visa and become legal permanent residents of the US.

The Embassy cautioned applicants not to be tricked by fake websites and instructed them to reach the valid website of https://www.dvlottery.state.gov/.

For instructions, applicants are requested to go to http://ow.ly/SQtGb

  Comments - 3

  • musa Tapeima Korpoi Wednesday, 3 October 2018 16:50

    To become an applicant of USA DV 2019.

    Reply : 3       0

    James Ingram Wednesday, 3 October 2018 17:06

    Please take our Leaders , cabinet and parliament

    Reply : 1       3

    sam Wednesday, 3 October 2018 17:15

    21.2 million applications from Lka this year

    Reply : 1       16

