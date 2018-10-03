Alleged assassination plot: CID questions police top brass

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had recorded statements from several senior police officers including STF Commandant M.R.F. Latheef and Senior DIG in Charge of the Western Province Nandana Munasinghe, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate the President and Former Defence Secretary.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the CID recorded statement from several senior police officers as their names were mentioned in the telephone conversations alleged to have been made between the former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division Nalaka De Silva and Director of the Anti-Corruption Movement Namal Kumara.
CID sources said that they had also recorded statements from State Intelligence Service DIG Nilantha Jayawardana, DIG Ranmal Kodythuwakku, two Superintendents of Police (SP), two Inspectors and two Sub Inspectors.
SP Gunasekara said the CID had also recorded statements from Namal Kumara on two previous occasion but DIG Nalaka De Silva was yet to give a statement.
He said the voice recording samples of both Nalaka De Silva and Namal Kumara had been given to the government analyst department.
The CID had also obtain several files and documents from the office of Nalaka De Silva after it was sealed.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Jaliya Wednesday, 3 October 2018 14:21
What is CID is trying to prove here ? That the assassinate plot was openly discussed among all these police personnel ? One thing is certain ... this plot was designed to hide something else that needs serious attention of the CID. Whoever initiated this whole song and dance need to be investigated in a dark room with a bright light to identify who is really behind this plot.
Reply : 1 26
City Wednesday, 3 October 2018 15:01
Well said.this is to create a conflict among the top offers to jeopardize an investigation.
Reply : 1 10
Ceylon Wednesday, 3 October 2018 15:22
assasination plans are investigating but allready assasinated lasantha,eknaligoda,thajudeen and hundreds of other assasinstions are not investigating or properly doingbit.over 10 years also still blocking tge proccess.these are are srilankan political corruption led by firmer and present presidents and pm.
Reply : 1 12
Ghost Wednesday, 3 October 2018 18:32
CID should also question Gammampila ans SB, they seem to know a lot!!!
Reply : 0 6
