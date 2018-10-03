Alleged assassination plot: CID questions police top brass

2018-10-03 13:04:08

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had recorded statements from several senior police officers including STF Commandant M.R.F. Latheef and Senior DIG in Charge of the Western Province Nandana Munasinghe, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate the President and Former Defence Secretary.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the CID recorded statement from several senior police officers as their names were mentioned in the telephone conversations alleged to have been made between the former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division Nalaka De Silva and Director of the Anti-Corruption Movement Namal Kumara.

CID sources said that they had also recorded statements from State Intelligence Service DIG Nilantha Jayawardana, DIG Ranmal Kodythuwakku, two Superintendents of Police (SP), two Inspectors and two Sub Inspectors.

SP Gunasekara said the CID had also recorded statements from Namal Kumara on two previous occasion but DIG Nalaka De Silva was yet to give a statement.

He said the voice recording samples of both Nalaka De Silva and Namal Kumara had been given to the government analyst department.

The CID had also obtain several files and documents from the office of Nalaka De Silva after it was sealed.(Darshana Sanjeewa)