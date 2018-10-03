Taking semi-nude photos: Three youths re-remanded

2018-10-03 12:58:52

Three youths, who were arrested on charges of posting semi-naked photos, which they had taken while on top of the Pidurangala Rock and posted them on social media were re-remanded until October 10 by Dambulla Magistrate today.

The youths were arrested on September 26 after they surrendered themselves to the Sigiriya Police.

The suspects were residents of Galewela.

They posted semi-naked photos which went viral on social media over the week and were criticized by religious leaders and the general public. (Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa)