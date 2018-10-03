Subscribe

Open warrant re-issued on Jaliya Wickramasuriya

2018-10-03 11:05:22
Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today re-issued the open warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States Jaliya Wickramasuriya over alleged misappropriation of USD 132,000 of State funds in the process of purchasing a building for the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC, USA.

The arrest warrant had been issued on him on November 17 last year. Since he failed to appear in the court when the case was taken up for hearing the warrant was re-issued. 

The former Ambassador was currently not appearing for the hearings of the Magisterial Inquiry claiming he was not in the country. (TFT)

