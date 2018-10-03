ICC briefs SL Prez, PM on corruption allegations at SLC

2018-10-03 11:45:28

ICC Anti-Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall, who is in Sri Lanka said that they have provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister on the serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country.

“We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country. The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister. We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending.

“I’d like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka. However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors.” he said.