Ernst and Young commences audit on SLC

2018-10-03 11:03:27

The Ernst and Young (E & Y), one of the largest professional services firms in the world, will commence a special audit, pertaining to media broadcasting rights and receipts and payments of by the Sri Lanka Cricket(SLC) during the year 2013 to 2018 period.

The SLC said the initiative was taken following the instructions of the Minister of Sports Faiszer Musthapa and Ernst and Young will commence the audit process today.

EY is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms headquartered in London, England, United Kingdom.