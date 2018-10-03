President to leave for Seychelles next week

2018-10-03 09:29:29

President Maithripala Sirisena will be arriving in Seychelles next week (8th to 10th October) on his first state visit, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles said in a statement.

It further said the President will be accompanied by his wife and a high level delegation.

He will arrive in Seychelles on an invitation extended to him by President Danny Faure in March last year, during President Faure’s working visit to Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena and President Faure are expected to have bilateral discussions on various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The talks are expected to concentrate on health, education, tourism, environment, fisheries, maritime security and the Indian Ocean Commission amongst others.

Tomorrow marks exactly 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and this visit is likely to pave the way to further cooperation between the two Indian Ocean neighbours.

Seychelles and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on October 3, 1988.