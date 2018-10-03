President to leave for Seychelles next week

President Maithripala Sirisena will be arriving in Seychelles next week (8th to 10th October) on his first state visit, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles said in a statement.
It further said the President will be accompanied by his wife and a high level delegation.
He will arrive in Seychelles on an invitation extended to him by President Danny Faure in March last year, during President Faure’s working visit to Sri Lanka.
President Sirisena and President Faure are expected to have bilateral discussions on various areas of cooperation between the two countries.
The talks are expected to concentrate on health, education, tourism, environment, fisheries, maritime security and the Indian Ocean Commission amongst others.
Tomorrow marks exactly 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and this visit is likely to pave the way to further cooperation between the two Indian Ocean neighbours.
Seychelles and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on October 3, 1988.
rohan Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:45
I think it is high time both President and Prime minister remain in SL this given time.Country is going through the worst economic situations and unfortunately both of them out of the country all the time.
Reply : 0 24
lkboy Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:50
How will this help the rupee?
Reply : 0 13
ANTON Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:03
AT LEAST HE IS ATTEMPTING TO UP GRADE THE QUALITY OF KAJU NUTS !!!
Reply : 0 14
Unchikun Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:13
Nice. The family and a high level delegation. The cost is what i need to know and for what?
Reply : 1 14
Ruvin Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:21
It is high time both President and PM go to another country, develop that country and stay back in that country.
Reply : 0 8
Gamaya Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:22
Make hay while the sun shines.You will never get another chance to be President again.Shameless tweet.
Reply : 0 14
Sunil Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:25
Here we go again.
Reply : 0 7
Palugaswewa Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:27
Mr.prez.now the time has come for you to stop this globe trotting.More time you are abroad more conspiracies take place at home and someone else becomes more and more powerful. Secure your seat ,we want you to be our President.
Reply : 8 3
Saman Wednesday, 3 October 2018 12:26
They voted against Sri Lanka yet our guys still want to go there for vacation and for begging. Shameless leaders we have.
Reply : 0 0
