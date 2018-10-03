Prez berates IGP

Amid mounting criticism of the police, President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have berated Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting even calling his behaviour unbecoming of his post.
It has come in the wake of Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe reportedly raising concern with regard to the increasing number of crimes in the country.
However, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara had pointed out that according to available statistices the crime rate had dropped though the media was claiming otherwise.
The President had intervened saying whatever anyone might say, the Police Service had deteriorated in terms of its performance and highlighted the fact that the entire police service including the Police Chief should be reformed without delay.
He said he and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had been embarrassed by the Police Chief's actions.
The President levelled these allegations against the Police Chief at a time when investigations were in progress regarding an alleged plot to assassinate him and former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Kelum Bandara)
ANTON Wednesday, 3 October 2018 06:58
YES SIR !!! BUT FIRST OF ALL CAN YOU HAND OVER YOUR DUTIES TO SOMEONE ELSE WHO IS CAPABLE FOR THIS POST.
Reply : 6 121
Bimal Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:05
You also voted for him right? You should have had the skills to wisely select a president at that time. You and many other Sinhaleese made this mistake. now too late sir...
Reply : 52 34
Citizen Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:23
You choose the one who is better than the other COMPARATIVELY.No chice and it does not mean he is competent.
Reply : 1 35
Sara Wednesday, 3 October 2018 07:49
Talking Prez, and Working Prez.We need action please.
Reply : 0 35
C.K.Lankaputhra Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:14
Prez is so fritened and wante removr IGP before the the end of the investigation of the assissination plot which is in progerss.
Reply : 0 33
ranjith Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:23
There is a serious case for this IGP in the Kandy courts with regards to the former Trinity College Principal allegedly bribing him. Why not suspend him pending court ruling.
Reply : 8 30
Ucnchikun Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:56
All fart and no shit. Remove him.
Reply : 1 32
C.K.Lankaputhra Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:32
If he is removed at this time, next in line will be asked to cover the big old shit as well as new shit. When the Big hand ask the new man to do what the big hand wants, the new will oblige as he will be a lap dog. Plan is that.
Reply : 0 20
Ajak Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:04
I feel sorry for all Sri Lankan’s in having such a useless president.
Reply : 2 57
johan Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:37
Increase in crime rates are not new to Sri Lanka. Even Last week a Middle east returnee, mother of two children was kidnapped in Airport Arrivals Lounge. So there should be proper systems to control the crimes not only the personnelcan handle this.
Reply : 0 16
ghostlanka Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:43
According to some of the comments it seems PM is a Good boy, Prez is a bad boy and IGP ugly boy..... these online critics are just creating a propaganda of friction and chaos among various public parties of society.
Reply : 12 7
Waco Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:16
Every thing boil down to the weeknesses of My3 and RW.
Reply : 0 23
Shelly Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:18
Dear Prez you know very well ,what discussed at cabinet are secrets other than what Cabinet spoksman spelt out.Before you correct Police try and catch the basterds who leak out what discussed at cabint meetings.
Reply : 2 12
Don juwan Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:18
Your decision to appoint Madduma B as Min.law and order was incorrect in the first place.Had you appointed FM/SF to that post he would have restored top discipline in the police from top to bottom. Secondly it is your PM who has embarrassed the people of this country.
Reply : 13 13
මරු ද සිරා Wednesday, 3 October 2018 12:56
අරයා මෙයාට බනිනවා - මෙයා අරයට බනිනවා - රට කණපිට ගැහෙනවා - අපි සේරම නහිනවා
Reply : 2 8
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.