Holding PC elections: PM wants Govt. to take policy decision

At yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is known to have stressed the need for the government to take a policy decision on the conduct of the provincial council elections.

Political party representatives met last week to discuss this matter. The political parties, other than the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), agreeing to conduct the elections under the previous proportional representation system. The SLFP insisted that the elections should be conducted under the new system -- a mix of the proportional representation system and the first-past-the post system.

The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet about the stance of the party leaders and pointed out that parliamentary approval was necessary to conduct elections under either of the electoral systems. (Kelum Bandara)