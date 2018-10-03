Portfolio for Ravi K only if AG clears him: UNP

2018-10-03 02:08:29

United National Party (UNP) seniors have decided that MP Ravi Karunanayake will be given a ministerial portfolio only after Attorney General clear him of any charges, informed sources said yesterday.

Party seniors have met last evening to discuss the matter and other political issues including the provincial council elections which is to be held next year.

It was reported earlier that President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to have a Cabinet reshuffle where it is expected that both Mr. Karunanayake and MP Dayasiri Jayaskera will be appointed as Cabinet ministers.

The party seniors have been of the opinion that attorney general should be asked to come up with a definite decision on Mr. Karunanayake.

Meanwhile UNP Spokesman Minister Harin Fernando told a media briefing earlier during the day that Attorney general should come up with a definite stand on MP Karunanayake and clear him if there are no charges or file action if necessary. “ It is unfair by Mr. Karunanayake if the Attorney General drags the issue without taking action against him or clearing him if there are no charges. Mr. Karunanayake has been cornered by the media as well,” Mr. Fernando said. (Yohan Perera)

