Portfolio for Ravi K only if AG clears him: UNP

United National Party (UNP) seniors have decided that MP Ravi Karunanayake will be given a ministerial portfolio only after Attorney General clear him of any charges, informed sources said yesterday.
Party seniors have met last evening to discuss the matter and other political issues including the provincial council elections which is to be held next year.
It was reported earlier that President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to have a Cabinet reshuffle where it is expected that both Mr. Karunanayake and MP Dayasiri Jayaskera will be appointed as Cabinet ministers.
The party seniors have been of the opinion that attorney general should be asked to come up with a definite decision on Mr. Karunanayake.
Meanwhile UNP Spokesman Minister Harin Fernando told a media briefing earlier during the day that Attorney general should come up with a definite stand on MP Karunanayake and clear him if there are no charges or file action if necessary. “ It is unfair by Mr. Karunanayake if the Attorney General drags the issue without taking action against him or clearing him if there are no charges. Mr. Karunanayake has been cornered by the media as well,” Mr. Fernando said. (Yohan Perera)
Video by RM
Anil-USA Wednesday, 3 October 2018 06:40
We need a man of his expertise to stabilize the Rupee. Welcome back minister!
Reply : 54 4
Premalal Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:55
He is a major part of the problem by helping to rob the CB for a share of the loot
Reply : 2 28
Memory Loss. Wednesday, 3 October 2018 06:54
Simple Answer Sir...………..He and the Pent House...…..And Memory Loss. ………..How can he hold a Minster Portfolio if he cannot remember....It seems he remembers well ……...So he has lied to the Presidential Commission - - Ruling is on the wall ……..LIED UNDER OATH
Reply : 0 44
sigiriya Wednesday, 3 October 2018 07:00
Why is it that I am not happy about this?
Reply : 0 18
Sid Wednesday, 3 October 2018 07:20
Thanks for making my day with a joke!
Reply : 0 21
HOW COME Wednesday, 3 October 2018 07:21
"to come up with a definite decision on Mr. Karunanayake." - How can a "DEFINITE: decision be made unless there is a full CID inquiry on the alleged "incidents" AND will a person who claims to have loss of memory do justice (no pun intended) while serving as minister.
Reply : 0 27
Sunil Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:31
Even if the AG clears him, the public will not. His name is tarnished for ever because he is the greatest bank robber the country has produced.
Reply : 0 15
karthik Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:33
Let the AG clean his up and he will clean up the country.
Reply : 0 9
CITIZEN Wednesday, 3 October 2018 08:56
AG should recommend his arrest and he should be remanded before producing to Court. If the Judge decides to give bail it is another matter. But, with all the indictments if the Party decides to make him a Minister again then they are sure buying the downfall of the Party and a possible division in the Party!!!
Reply : 0 9
Premalal Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:16
If AG clears this rouge then he must decriminalise all white collar crime and free those who are in jail.
Reply : 0 11
laksiri Wednesday, 3 October 2018 09:24
before he be appointed the position of minister ,sirisena must remove his white cloths and come to office as natural animal.
Reply : 0 9
Yahiya Wednesday, 3 October 2018 10:06
Ravi
Reply : 1 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.