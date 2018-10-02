Low pressure water supply in Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSRD) today said the water supply to all areas in Colombo Municipality will be at low pressure due to an essential maintenance work.
The water board said water supply would be restored by midnight today. (Ajith Siriwardane)
Vila Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:24
It's good to have low pressure somewhere. People are having enough HIGH PRESSURE these days
Reply
