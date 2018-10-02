Don't need Army help to eliminate Awa group: Minister

There is no need for Army involvement in eleminating the activities of the Northern-based 'Awa' group, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara said and added that the Police could handle that job.
“I saw the reports of the Army Commander saying they are ready to contain criminal activities in the North if the government allowed them to do so. We do not want to introduce military law into the country. I think this comments in this regard is inappropriate,” he said adding that the government would not aggravate the situation.
“Using the Army will send a wrong message to the world. I recently paid a visit to the North to check on the ground situation there. Actually, the 'Awa' group consists of children between the ages of 16 and 20 who have been influenced by South Indian movies. This situation prevails only in five out of 53 police divisions in the North. No killings have been reported other than incidents of assault have been reported. However, we do not approve these incidents. As subject minister I can give you a 100 per cent assurance that the Police can contain the activities of the Awa group,” the minister said.
However, he said he would talk to the President and the Prime Minister to obtain the Army’s support to combat drug trafficking and the underworld criminals in the country. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Confidence Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:55
The minister to say that they are mimicking Indian movies are childish. This is speaking to the gallery. Disgraceful minister. The problem is 96% of the Police force in North and East cannot understand Tamil nor the local dialect. Only way is to recruit unemployed Tamils with excellent qualification to the local Police force. Then only the public in confidence can relay information to their local known Tamil police.
Reply : 1 20
Siri de Alwis Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:07
You are on the wrong path. Don't wait too long to eliminate this sort of groups anywhere in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 4 15
Borat Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:08
How long has this been going g on. Is there a sinister motive to drag this. This should have been nipped in the bud a long time back. If you can’t do your job then Wuit and let others do it without letting things fester
Reply : 3 10
upali Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:24
PLease someone correct me if I am wrong. Age below 18 consider as children. any one above is consider as a grownup adult. Have u given proper order to police to do the job as military comes with a different mandate. Politicians already tarnish srilnak in abroad. Nothing new of it. Take the bond scam. All ambassdors are reporting to their respective countries of the host country. Its normal practice.
Reply : 0 3
