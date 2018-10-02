E03: Peliyagoda interchange closed from Oct. 4 to 20

2018-10-02 16:16:17

The Peliyagoda Interchange on the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway (E03) will be closed temporarily from October 4- 20, due to the construction of the New Kelani Bridge, Police said.

Releasing a statement, the Department said that motorists traveling to Katunayake will not be allowed to enter the Expressway at the Peliyagoda Interchange.