E03: Peliyagoda interchange closed from Oct. 4 to 20

2018-10-02 16:16:17
The Peliyagoda Interchange on the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway (E03) will be closed temporarily from October 4- 20, due to the construction of the New Kelani Bridge, Police said. 

Releasing a statement, the Department said that motorists traveling to Katunayake will not be allowed to enter the Expressway at the Peliyagoda Interchange. 

  Comments - 4

  • Paul Tuesday, 2 October 2018 16:51

    Hilarious.

    Reply : 7       5

    lankaputha Tuesday, 2 October 2018 17:06

    what does this mean. We cannot enter the highway from Peliyagoda ? or should we go all the way to Ja-ela and enter the high way, but can exit from any place ?

    Reply : 3       6

    64x64

    sam Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:30

    can go straight and enter CKE. only the ramp at the roundabout will be closed

    Reply : 0       5

    sam Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:29

    can enter from the existing kelani bridge and going straight. only the ramp at the roundabout will be closed.

    Reply : 0       3

