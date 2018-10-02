E03: Peliyagoda interchange closed from Oct. 4 to 20

The Peliyagoda Interchange on the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway (E03) will be closed temporarily from October 4- 20, due to the construction of the New Kelani Bridge, Police said.
Releasing a statement, the Department said that motorists traveling to Katunayake will not be allowed to enter the Expressway at the Peliyagoda Interchange.
Paul Tuesday, 2 October 2018 16:51
Hilarious.
Reply : 7 5
lankaputha Tuesday, 2 October 2018 17:06
what does this mean. We cannot enter the highway from Peliyagoda ? or should we go all the way to Ja-ela and enter the high way, but can exit from any place ?
Reply : 3 6
sam Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:30
can go straight and enter CKE. only the ramp at the roundabout will be closed
Reply : 0 5
sam Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:29
can enter from the existing kelani bridge and going straight. only the ramp at the roundabout will be closed.
Reply : 0 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.