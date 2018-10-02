Over 75% ministers’ secretaries are family members: Union

More than 75 per cent of Central Government Ministers and Provincial Council Ministers had appointed their family members as their Secretaries, the Ministers’ Secretaries Union said.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Union General Secretary Ajith Jayasundera said that as a result there was no one there to instruct most of the Ministers, Deputy Ministers, State Ministers and Provincial Council Ministers to develop the country with new thoughts.
Mr Jayasundera said that their association would submit a proposal to the President, Prime Minister and all the political party leaders to enforce the 1994 circular issued by Presidential Secretary preventing appointment of family members as Secretaries or Personal Assistants.
He said that when the circular was issued in 1994 it did not enforced continually.
“When the rupee is depreciating the Ministers are acting without any sense of how people are suffering. This is due to lack of accurate information available to Ministers as their Secretaries are their own family members or relatives,” he added. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
ANTON Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:11
SAME FIGURE CAN BE GIVEN TO THE LEADING UNDERWORLD THUGS.
Reply : 0 52
John Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:13
Absolutel bloody parasites who are a curse on this land.
Reply : 0 40
mnsmart Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:56
entire politics had become a family affair
Reply : 2 54
Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:02
Not only is tax payers money used illegally by the ministers, they are also employing people who have no qualifications for these jobs.
Reply : 0 57
observer Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:04
Exactly.Each party blames the other and do the exact the other party does.
Reply : 0 25
Borat Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:25
Only now seeing light of day.
Reply : 0 34
Upul Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:19
These days politicians have become greedy slaves for money. Where ever there is money involved, a politician is also in the scene. What a pathetic state the country has fallen into?
Reply : 0 25
Sambo Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:24
What could we say. The politicians this runs this country are uneducated to the very word and that's why we in this mess.
Reply : 0 24
Bala Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:22
Ahh. That is the majority of people in this country are uneducated in that they do not see ahead but swallow lies. and like their own kind - the uneducated.
Reply : 0 8
S.Ragulan Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:28
This is not confined ministries only. You can notice similar aspects in many organization. Almost all top level people in these organization are somehow related (family relation, old boys, etc….). At last almost all top people at decision making levels are either incapable or corruptible. This is the main cause of destruction of SriLanka
Reply : 0 12
Gamaya Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:31
Curse ourselves for electing this type of thieves to parliament. Hopefully the people will find a saviour distant from ALL the politicians - cheats, frauds, plain and simple rouges, to vote for in the next Presidential Election.
Reply : 0 8
Niranjan Tuesday, 2 October 2018 21:38
Other 25% is "unofficial " family members....
Reply : 0 9
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.