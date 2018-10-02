Army ready to fight drug trafficking: Army Chief

Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said that the Army was prepared to undertake the task of eradication of drug menace from the country, if powers were granted.
“Drug smuggling poses the biggest threat to our country as at present,” he said.
“The Army is already playing a role in this regard to curb the menace by exchanging intelligence with the Police and the Special Task Force. We provide information we receive to the Police from both internal and external sources. So do the Navy and the Air Force,” the Commander said.
Speaking to the media after attending the 69th Army Anniversary Flag Blessing ceremony at Anuradhapura Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi premises, the Army Commander said the Government expected to transfer legal powers to the Army to curb drug menace.
“We hope to eradicate this destructive menace from the country, if such authority is vested in us. Drug prevention should be carried out after coordinating all agencies together for creation of a better society,” Lieutenant General Senanayake said.
Commenting on LTTE commemoration in North, the Commander said commemoration of war-affected late Tamil civilians was no issue since it was their prerogative.
“However, if the LTTE is commemorated, we need to be cautious and concerned. But a programme of that nature which lasts for about one hour or so would in no way pose a threat to the national security concerns. That is not to be interpreted a breakdown of national security as such,” he said.
He said all three forces were well geared to face any national security threat at any time. “But no such question arises as at present,” he said.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
James Ingram Tuesday, 2 October 2018
Commander , You are always ready , but never in Action .
Reply :
Ceylon Tuesday, 2 October 2018
this problem doing by politicians.police can do ot in 10 days time.how army can do if police can't do ?.leaders of the country behind this crime.opposition and government both.details are well known to public.these talks are jokes.
Reply :
BuffaloaCitizen Tuesday, 2 October 2018
Only in Banana Republics that State entities are able to comment on issues not related to their duties, undertakings and line of responsibilities.
Reply :
lkboy Tuesday, 2 October 2018
those 1 hour celebrations will become 1-day celebrations if action not taken.
Reply :
Ferdi the Bull Tuesday, 2 October 2018
So who in God's name is holding you back. The President who is Commander in Chief has ever promoted the gallows for drug peddlers and distributors. Who or what is the stumbling block that's stopping you. Don't be like NATO Ranil.
Reply :
Megan Tuesday, 2 October 2018
Press for capital punishment for serious drug offenders. Good luck in this endeavor.
Reply :
Ceylon Tuesday, 2 October 2018
army chief must not become a comedian.politicians are there to entertain the public with this kind of jokes.keep your respect.
Reply :
