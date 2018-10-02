Subscribe

Ready to give statement at any moment: IGP

2018-10-02 11:18:02
IGP Pujith Jayasundara yesterday said he was ready to give a statement at any moment over the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said it was his duty as the IGP to make a statement in this regard and that he expected that the CID would record a statement from him in the future.

He said he was in possession of several information to be presented to the CID.

He said the truth of the incident would be revealed soon since the CID conducted a thorough investigation.(Sujith Hewapulige)

  Comments - 7

  • Unchikun Tuesday, 2 October 2018 12:02

    How about a statement on your favorite topic “Meditation and assault “? I would like to listen and go for a pee.

    Reply : 9       14

    ANTON Tuesday, 2 October 2018 13:54

    HAS ANYONE BRING OUT THE TRUTHS OF ANY IMPORTANT CONSPIRACIES MADE IN SRILANKA.

    Reply : 0       6

    Ceylon Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:15

    it is a good idea to open a museum for statements.

    Reply : 0       8

    Gratiaen. Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:34

    Why should an IGP make a statement to the CID which is under his own command? This is a wonderland!

    Reply : 1       6

    Shelly Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:58

    Has JO got another loose mortion by drinking Namal milk packets

    Reply : 5       7

    Kasun Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:23

    Pathetic... this banana land...

    Reply : 0       4

    CLS Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:33

    He will open a "Can of Worms" if he gives a statement !!!

    Reply : 0       6

