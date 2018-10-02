Ready to give statement at any moment: IGP

2018-10-02 11:18:02

IGP Pujith Jayasundara yesterday said he was ready to give a statement at any moment over the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said it was his duty as the IGP to make a statement in this regard and that he expected that the CID would record a statement from him in the future.

He said he was in possession of several information to be presented to the CID.

He said the truth of the incident would be revealed soon since the CID conducted a thorough investigation.(Sujith Hewapulige)