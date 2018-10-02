Subscribe

Aggamaha Panditha Ven. Dhammananda Thera passes away

2018-10-02 09:31:44
Malwatta Maha Vihara Karaka Sabha Senior Member, Aggamaha Panditha Ven. Aluthgama Dhammananda Nayaka Thera passed away at the age of 103, at the Kandy General Hospital last night, Malwatta Maha Vihara Deputy Secretary Ven. Dimbulkumbure Sri Saranankara Wimaladhamma Thera said.

  Comments - 4

  • ANTON Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:12

    MAJORITY OF BUDDHIST MONKS PASS 80 YEARS, THIS ONE CENTURY. ...... ANYWAY ,NIRVANA DOES NOT CONSIDER AGE LIMITS AND THERE ARE NO MANSIONS, LUXURY VEHICLES AND SOPHISTICATED CHAIRS THERE.

    Reply : 13       9

    max Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:14

    The most venerable thera had rendered very valuable 103 years to the Buddha Sasana, to the motherland and to the nation in large. May he attain the supreme bliss of Nirvana.

    Reply : 8       25

    Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:23

    103 years without working. A remarkable achievement.

    Reply : 30       18

    64x64

    Ceylon Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:24

    of course not surprise.eat free good foods.drink free good drinks.no harmfull work of any kind.if have thus kind of life,all lankans can live over 100 years very easily.

    Reply : 5       2

