Govt. restricts only two official vehicles for ministers

Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and Deputy Ministers will strictly be restricted to use only two official vehicles, the government has decided.
If a Minister uses more than two vehicles, the Secretary or the Chief Accountant of the relevant Ministry must take the responsibility of expenses for providing more than two official vehicles, the Daily Mirror learns.
Aftermath of the restriction on vehicle imports, the government has decided to put an end to the use of official vehicles given to politicians and top public officials by other members of their family which is illegal and an extra burden to the Treasury, a spokesperson of the Presidential Secretariat said yesterday.
She told Daily Mirror that President Maithripala Sirisena receives complaints from the public on a daily basis that official vehicles issued to Ministers, State Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Ministry Secretaries and heads of semi-government establishments are used by their wives, siblings and other close relatives.
The Presidential Secretariat will issue the circular shortly restricting the use of official vehicles and guidelines to be followed, she added.
“These super luxury vehicles, imported on duty free permits are maintained by the respective Ministry and fuel bill and maintenance costs also borne by the Ministry or the semi-government body. Many of these super luxury cars and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) cost between US$ 50,000 to 65,000. Therefore, the using of super luxury cars and SUVs for official use has become a burden to the Treasury. A circular is to be issued shortly outlining how official vehicles should be used and instructing to refrain from manipulating the facility,” she added.
A cabinet minister is entitled to get two luxury vehicles maintained by his or her Ministry but there are instances where certain Ministers abuse the privilege and have given vehicles to all family members on the respective Ministry’s expense.
Meanwhile, President Sirisena has also decided not to increase the salaries of the Ministers and MPs and he has informed party leaders.
President Sirisena will not be giving his consent to increase salaries of Parliamentarians if the proposal was submitted to the cabinet.
President Sirisena was of the view that during the past three years, the government has taken steps to increase the salaries and allowances of Ministers and Members of Parliament several times and as such he would reject any proposal to increase his salary as the President or Parliamentarians at a time the public are facing hardship. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Dias Tuesday, 2 October 2018 09:37
Dr. Praesident.We don't need the will word. Please come up with the did word. Now fed up with hearing these stories since 1948.so far no result.
Reply : 0 52
Janaka Tuesday, 2 October 2018 09:49
Running and maintaining a super luxury vehicle with the agent can cost plus, minus about 300k per month depending on how much you run. Some of these ministries are a total burden to the entire system anyway. We are paying for them very happily...
Reply : 0 34
Tony Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:09
Why should the MPs who sold their 'Duty Free' vehicle be given 2 more vehicles paid by the tax payer? MPs who sold their permmit must be asked to pay back the 'Duty Free' Tax component.
Reply : 0 20
Lankaboy Tuesday, 2 October 2018 09:57
then family vehicle allowances?
Reply : 1 28
Jaliya Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:08
Go look at the other developed and civilized countries to see how many state vehicles are given with fuel allowances to their officials or members of the parliament ? ZERO buy your own. Only President and PM is entitled to vehicle one each. another example of abuse of public funds ... land like no other .. Republic of Negcrow .... in Maldives Ministers will either walk or ride a motorcycles, young dedicated professionals who will make a difference in their society.
Reply : 1 35
ANTON Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:13
BUT THEY HAVE ALREADY GOT MORE THAN 225 KING SIZED ONES.
Reply : 1 28
Vasa Tuesday, 2 October 2018 10:32
A step in the right direction.this should be the norm.
Reply : 1 20
Gamin Tuesday, 2 October 2018 14:13
Finally! Were you sleep walking all these years mr.president ?
Reply : 0 11
Lokka Tuesday, 2 October 2018 15:35
There is a notorious Minister from the North-West holding an important Ministry alleged to be using (misusing) 11 vehicles. What action has been taken? He is involved in destroying protected jungles too.
Reply : 0 2
Shelly Tuesday, 2 October 2018 17:31
Can somebody give me in details of how much A) Mininter, B) Member Of Parliament, C) State Ministers , D) Deputy Ministers and Prime Minister and President ther salaries and their Pension they get after retirement of term , then we can let the public know .
Reply : 0 2
Upul Tuesday, 2 October 2018 18:25
Even if this is implemented, how many escort vehicles will go behind them?
Reply : 0 2
Bamunuarachchi Tuesday, 2 October 2018 19:42
How about their families? Children to go to schools, wife to go shopping etc.etc.
Reply : 0 2
