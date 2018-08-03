Gale-force winds damage 75 houses in Ampara

2018-08-03 20:45:43

Gale-force winds have damaged more than 75 houses in the Ampara District last Thursday, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.

DMC Spokseman Pradeep Kodiplly said the winds had affected three grama niladari areas -- Nawagamuwa, Karangawa and Samanthuri.

He said arrangements had been made to make an initial distress-relief payment of Rs.10,000 to those who were affected. An assessment of the damage caused is being carried out. Those who affected have been requested to dial 117 to get details on the payment of compensation.

The DMC advised residents to trim the branches of trees round their houses to minimize the possible damage caused by strong winds.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology forecast thundershowers and strong winds in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern Provinces. Strong winds of up to 50 kmph have been forecast in the seas around the country. (Yohan Perera)