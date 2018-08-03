Unity Govt. will never betray SL nor war heroes: Prez

2018-08-03 21:36:09

President Maithripala Sirisena said today the unity government had never undertaken to divide the country or subjugate it to any foreign or domestic forces and neither will their be any room to do so in the future.

He said this government had liberated war heroes from the pressure being brought to bear by the international community.

The President said some of the politicians were standing at Liptons Circus and attempting to achieve their political objectives by shouting outdated slogans asking the government not to betray the country and protect war heroes.

He said this at a ceremony to vest several development projects at the Hela Bojun Hala in the Manampitiya town in the people .

"Slogans against the government are not relevant today and fears about electric chairs, international courts and foreign judges have been put to rest under the present government," he said.

The development work of the Hela Bojun Hala in the Manampitiya town have been completed at a cost of Rs.21.53 million under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa (Awakening of Polonnaruwa)” District Development Programme.

Ministers and MPs, including Minister Thalatha Athukorala, State Minister Weerakumara Dissanayake and several others participated at this ceremony.

Some 60 projects were vested with the people .

Meanwhile, the Welikanda Medical office, which was constructed spending Rs.134 million was opened by the President.

The Dharma Shala and the two floor residence for Sangha in Manampitiya Magamthota Vihara which was built spending Rs.4 million under program to develop the temples of the districts was opened by the President.

The construction of the external care unit of the Manampitiya Hospital and the clinical building built spending Rs.132 million also initiated by the President. (Sandun A Jayasekera)