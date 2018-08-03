Indian arrested for smuggling in gold worth Rs.16mn

2018-08-03 19:05:45

An Indian who attempted to smuggle in a stock of gold biscuits and jewellery valued at more than Rs.16 million was arrested on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by the airport customs.

Asst. Customs Superintendent Nuwan Abeynayka said the stock of contraband had been hidden in a stock of tools and equipment for motor vehicle repairs. He had stated that he was just a motor mechanic and did not have any articles to declare.

Asst. Custom Superintendents Nuwan Abeynayaka, Sri Lal Wijewardene,

S. Dharmasiri, Dhanushka Alahakoon, G.B.M. Ransiri, W.A.W. Sameera carried out the raid on the instructions of Director, Customs O.M. Jabeer and Addl. Director General R. Lamahewa. (Prasad Mutukuda)