Pookudi Kannaa’s father shot dead

2018-08-03 14:19:58

The 62-year-old father, of a wanted suspect known as Pukudi Kannaa, was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle at Muthuwella Mawatha in Modara this afternoon, Police said.

Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the victim was identified as Gopal Millage Balachandran and that his son, Pukudi Kannaa, was a wanted suspect of an organised crime gang.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was admitted to the National Hospital, Colombo.

Hospital sources said the deceased was shot on the right side of his chest.

No arrests have been made as yet. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama )

Video by Buddhi