Health services disrupted due to GMOA strike

2018-08-03 10:45:16
Healthcare services in most of the hospitals including the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) have disrupted because of the country wide work stoppage carrying out by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today.

CNH Deputy Director Dr. Samindi Samarakoon said all the treatments at the Out Patient Department (OPD) and clinical units of the CNH had crippled because of this work stoppage.

The GMOA launched 24 hour work stoppage from 8 am today urging the authorities to resolve ten issues which impact health professionals and the general public. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

