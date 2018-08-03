Subscribe

EC says will only meet with recognized political parties

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday the Commission would meet only representatives of recognized political parties, poll observer groups and media personnel.

In response to the news report which said the EC wants to meet JO MPs over PC Polls, he said MP Dinesh Gunawardane in his capacity as the leader of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Prof. G.L.Peiris had sought a meeting with the Election Commission.

Other than that, he said no other organization or political party had been called for briefings in recent times.

