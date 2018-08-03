Subscribe

Indian man nabbed with 'Ice' worth Rs.10mn

2018-08-03 09:31:45
A 30-year-old Indian national was arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) and Crime Investigation Division (CID) officers for possessing Methempitamin (Ice) worth more than Rs.10 million in Colombo last evening, Police said.

They said the suspect was arrested with 878 grams if Ice near the Floating Market in Pettah.

He was from Madras, India and a frequent visitor to Sri Lanka, Police said.

The suspect is to be produced at the Maligakanda Magistrate Courts today. PNB officers are conducting further investigations. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

