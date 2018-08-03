Vehicle excise duty hike: PM wants to know specific period

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who is said to be of the opinion that excise duty hike for vehicles under 1000cc engine capacity should be confined to a specific period of time had informed the Ministry of Finance to let him know as to when it could bring down the excise duty.
Sources close to Prime Minister said he had made this inquiry following the observation that had been made by finance ministry officials that the excise duty hike is an unpopular move as the government is being criticized for the hike already.
Also, others have advised the government that drastic increase of small cars with low capacity engines has given rise to a crisis where the traffic congestion is concerned. Further, it was reported that the expediting light train project will reduce this problem. (Yohan Perera)
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 3 August 2018 09:17
Like always, you and President conveniently are in slumber when important legislations and laws take place and then like pimps say "I was not informed". Further you lot want double wages for this bullshit performance.
Reply : 0 4
Unchikun Friday, 3 August 2018 09:25
In UK, it was Mr, Bean. In Sri Lanka it is now Mr. Carrot.
Reply : 1 2
senaratne Friday, 3 August 2018 09:27
Rubbish...people are counting the days to throw this bunch of jokers out. You should first get down Arjun Mahendran before even you could think of an election again
Reply : 1 3
Unchikun Friday, 3 August 2018 09:33
Hey man, what about the pay hike (200% ) to ministers, deputy ministers, state ministers and MPs. What is the period. Is is Zero / Zero or Infinity?
Reply : 0 2
Unchikun Friday, 3 August 2018 09:36
Do not worry sir, we understand the need for the Increase. It is to supplement MPs salaried and the duty they do not pay for the luxury cars imported. It is disgusting to see the cars that transport these jerks.
Reply : 1 2
sathees Friday, 3 August 2018 09:37
President and PM don't have a clue to the policy of the government. By the way is there any policy at all?
Reply : 1 2
Arnold Friday, 3 August 2018 09:40
There is no decent public transport and the cars are too expensive to buy and to maintain. What are we supposed to do Hon Mr. Wickremesinghe?? Tell us how are we supposed to go about and do our jobs and pay taxes to keep your fellow politicians enjoying their lives to the max??
Reply : 0 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.