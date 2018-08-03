JVP condemns moves to increase MPs' salaries

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) yesterday criticized the government’s move to increase salaries of MPs and ministers while increasing tax on vehicles below 1000 cc mainly used by the ordinary people.
JVP MP Sunil Hadunnetti told the Daily Mirror that it was surprising how the government raised money to do so when it claimed the country was in a debt trap and the economy was in crisis.
“The government is claiming that the economy is in crisis and selling state property including ports and airports to attract investors. We wonder how the government would raise funds to increase salaries if the economy is in crisis,’ he said.
He said people should also take the responsibility for electing politicians who continuously burden them. (Ajith Siriwadana)
Friday, 3 August 2018 05:45
what you can do is not to accept it.
Reply : 0
Friday, 3 August 2018 05:52
Good point!!!!
Reply : 0
Friday, 3 August 2018 06:06
All parliamentarians including the Prez should take a 50 pc cut in salary and perks.....
Reply : 0
Friday, 3 August 2018 06:15
I am not a JVP fan at all due to their bad past however if you push for no increases as the masses are really suffering and also to make all salaries of the ministers including the president and the PM transparent and to declare their assets I will then vote and support you
Reply : 0
