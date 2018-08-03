JVP condemns moves to increase MPs' salaries

2018-08-03 04:32:44

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) yesterday criticized the government’s move to increase salaries of MPs and ministers while increasing tax on vehicles below 1000 cc mainly used by the ordinary people.

JVP MP Sunil Hadunnetti told the Daily Mirror that it was surprising how the government raised money to do so when it claimed the country was in a debt trap and the economy was in crisis.

“The government is claiming that the economy is in crisis and selling state property including ports and airports to attract investors. We wonder how the government would raise funds to increase salaries if the economy is in crisis,’ he said.

He said people should also take the responsibility for electing politicians who continuously burden them. (Ajith Siriwadana)