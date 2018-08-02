Subscribe

Germany arrests ex-LTTEer over alleged war crimes in SL

2018-08-02 20:59:02
German authorities have arrested a Sri Lankan man suspected of involvement in killing captured government soldiers as a member of the Tamil Tigers rebel group a decade ago.

Federal prosecutors said a judge ordered Thursday the 36-year-old, identified only as Sivatheeban B. because of German privacy rules, detained pending a potential indictment. He was arrested Wednesday in the Duesseldorf area, suspected of committing war crimes and membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say he belonged to the Tamil Tigers from 2006-2009. They allege that, in 2008, he tied up 16 soldiers and guarded them as they were driven to a site where they were shot.

Sri Lanka's civil war ended in 2009 when government forces defeated the rebels, who fought to create a separate state for ethnic minority Tamils.(Daily Mail)

  Comments - 3

  • Gamaya Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:20

    How come Sri Lanka cannot act in this manner?

    Reply : 0       0

    Raj Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:05

    Looking forward to see the comments on this ........

    Reply : 0       0

    Dee Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:20

    HRC. Wake up! UN. Where? Where are all those human rights talkers? Wake up!

    Reply : 0       0

