Won't allow moves to increase MP's salaries: Mangala

2018-08-02 20:41:00
Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera said he was not aware of a salary increase to Parliamentarians and Ministers and added he would not give his sanction to go ahead with the pay rise to them when it comes to the Treasury for approval.

Responding to the Daily Mirror at the news briefing held last afternoon at the Finance Ministry auditorium, Minister Samaraweera said he was against the increase of any sector in the public service under the prevailing situation in the country.

The question and answer at the news briefing ensued as follows.

Daily Mirror: You look happier after helping yourself for a salary increase to Parliamentarians and Ministers. Don’t you?

Minister Samaraweera: Not at all. Who said salaries have been increased for MPs and Ministers?

Daily Mirror: There are media reports to that effect this morning.

Minister Samaraweera: Do you believe those false media reports? If a salary increase is to be given it must come for the Treasury approval.

Daily Mirror: Are you saying that there is no move to increase salaries of MPs?

Minister Samaraweera: I am not aware of such a move. Let’s see after the proposal for salary increase comes to the Treasury.

Daily Mirror: Did the proposal come to the cabinet on this Tuesday?

Minister Samaraweera: No. It did not come to the cabinet nor did we discuss a pay rise to MPs and Ministers.

Another journalist: Salaries of Parliamentarians and high judicial officers have been coupled and once there is a salary increase to top judicial officers, salaries of MPs and Ministers salaries must be simultaneously increased.

Minister Samaraweera:

Yes. That is correct. The salaries of Parliamentarians and top judicial officers were coupled in 2006. But this is not mandatory. There was a recent salary increase for judicial officers but the government has not increased salaries of MPs and Ministers up to now.(Sandun A Jayasekera)

Pics by Nisal Baduge

  Comments - 6

  • Unchikun Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:22

    If that is so, please let the public know who proposed or requested the salary increase and who agreed. Please name them so that we can find a fitting garbage bin The JVP is very silent on this issues.

    Reply : 0       0

    Anthonypillai Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:38

    Very good. This not the time to increase salaries of MP's! They can wait till next elections.

    Reply : 0       0

    Tenison Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:52

    The great RW please note the public is suffering n you ate trying to increase salaries to MPs

    Reply : 0       0

    shown Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:11

    you can tell. that done by the previous government and according to that, politicians' pay is link to politicians, so automatically, their pay rise when judges get an increase, - - btw politicians are not govt. servants, they get only an allowance, so for they are not eligible to pension, President, if you are fair, you should correct these anomalies,

    Reply : 0       0

    Sincere Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:12

    Now, look at the question of DM" Are you saying that there is no move to increase salaries of MPs? And now the answer: Minister Samaraweera: I am not aware of such a move. Let’s see after the proposal for salary increase comes to the Treasury. He never said that there WILL NOT BE any salary increase of MPs!! He is playing with the words!!

    Reply : 0       0

    Saman Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:16

    It will be increased eventually. 215% increase.. We common people should work hard.. there's 225 beggars waiting for their share..

    Reply : 0       0

