Pope Francis declares death penalty inadmissible in all cases

Pope Francis has changed the teachings of the Catholic faith to oppose the death penalty in all circumstances, the Vatican has said.
The Catechism of the Church, which sums up the teachings, had previously stated that the death penalty could be used in some cases.
It now says it is "inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person".
Pope Francis has in the past spoken out against executions.
Last October, he had said the Church's policy on the death penalty was one area where teaching was not static and could change with modern concerns.
The text of the catechism was first set by Pope John Paul II in October 1992.
The teachings had earlier stated that the death penalty was "an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme, means of safeguarding the common good".
However, the new text says there is "an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes".
It also argues that today's more effective detention methods protect citizens and "do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption".
The Church will now work with determination for the abolition of the death penalty worldwide, a statement from the Holy See said.
Historically, the Church has mostly been unopposed to the death penalty, including into the 20th Century. In 1952, Pope Pius XII said it was not a violation of the universal right to life.
Pope John Paul II argued for imprisonment over execution wherever possible, although Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope Benedict XVI, wrote that the death penalty could be permissible. (BBC)
Chris Thursday, 2 August 2018 20:58
Our Malcom Ranjith should have asked Vatican before shooting his mouth off.
Reply : 1 10
Sincere Thursday, 2 August 2018 22:05
Yes, he did. Then Pope said something quite different. Then he changed the tune n said "vihiluwakwath therenne nahane"
Reply : 0 0
Gamaya Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:18
Now Cardinal Ranjith will have to wriggle out from the mess he has got himself into.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.