Don’t make me look for another IGP…

President Maithripala Sirisena while opening a jogging track in Polonnaruwa threw a challenge in a lighter vein at IGP Pujith Jayasundara to do 100 crunches on the track after which the IGP took up the challenge.
The President was later heard asking him to stop saying "enough, enough, otherwise I will have to look for another IGP".
The conversation as follows:
IGP - How many crunches do I have to do sir”
President - A Hundred, a Hundred (People Laughing). The IGP is not an ordinary person.
IGP calls to an officer to count the number of crunches.
President: Police constables should do ten crunches, an IP should do 15 crunches, one ASP should do 20 crunches, 30 crunches for an SSP.
IGP : Its ten crunches. (Again the IGP wants a police officer to count) Keep counting',
President: A DIG should do 50 crunches. Senior DIG should do 75 crunches and the IGP, 100 crunches. (People laughing)
President: It is enough now, otherwise I will have to look for another IGP.
suda Thursday, 2 August 2018 19:14
It is good to have jogging tracks in towns but not in villages. This money would have invested in uplifting life style of Polonnaruwa people. I know how they suffer.
Reply : 7 23
ANTON Thursday, 2 August 2018 20:43
REPLY : " BUT SIR....... YOU ALWAYS MAKE US LOOK FOR ANOTHER PRESIDENT"
Reply : 1 9
Rp Thursday, 2 August 2018 21:59
Looks good. But I wish I can post a picture of the state of the wattala track.
Reply : 0 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.