Doctors to launch 24-hour strike tomorrow

2018-08-02 18:22:24

Private and public medical officers will launch a 24 hour work stoppage from 8 am tomorrow urging the authorities to resolve ten issues which impact health professionals and the general public.

The GMOA last week called for a work stoppage over ten trade union demands including the revision of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore and reduction of high taxation upon medical officers and private hospitals.

Tomorrow’s strike will be launched in all districts, teaching and general hospitals except at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Maternity Hospital and National Blood and in the peripheral hospital units.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said although the demands were explained to President Maithripala Sirisena and the health authorities during the last two months, their issues were not addressed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Naveen de Zoysa responding to a statement made by Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Harin Fernando, invited him to join with the medical officers’ strike stating that struggle was not for GMOA’s benefit but for the betterment of the patients.

However, the GMOA said that it will call-off their strike at any moment if President Sirisena intervenes and gives them a written assurance to resolve their issues. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)