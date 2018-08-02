PTL: Salgado, Devatantri released

2018-08-02 16:13:50

Former Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Chief Dealer Nuwan Salgado and its IT executive Sachith Devatantri were released on a surety bail of Rs. 300,000 each by the Fort Magistrate Court today.

Meanwhile, PTL owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena, who were arrested by the CID over the Central Bank bond scam, were further remanded till August 9 by the magistrate. (Shehan Chamika Silva)