Heavy traffic in Lipton Circus due to JO rally

Heavy traffic is reported around Lipton Circus due to the protest march ‘Janabala Senaa’, organized by the Joint Opposition (JO).
Saeed Mohamed Thursday, 2 August 2018 16:47
These people are really mad. It is a wastage of time and energy. They could have done something useful.
Reply : 2 9
ANTON Thursday, 2 August 2018 16:51
MUST BE DUE TO THE INCREASE OF CIGARETTE PRICES.
Reply : 2 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.