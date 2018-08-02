Subscribe

Heavy traffic in Lipton Circus due to JO rally

2018-08-02 15:39:55
2
1559

Heavy traffic is reported around Lipton Circus due to the protest march ‘Janabala Senaa’, organized by the Joint Opposition (JO).

 

  Comments - 2

  • Saeed Mohamed Thursday, 2 August 2018 16:47

    These people are really mad. It is a wastage of time and energy. They could have done something useful.

    Reply : 2       9

    ANTON Thursday, 2 August 2018 16:51

    MUST BE DUE TO THE INCREASE OF CIGARETTE PRICES.

    Reply : 2       6

