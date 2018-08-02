Seven Ava Gang members arrested

2018-08-02 14:40:36

Seven men attached to the Ava Gang had been attested yesterday in Manipay, Jaffna for breaking into houses and damaging property, the Police said.

They said the arrests were made during a special raids carried out in Manipay to arrest those engaged in inflicting damages to vehicles, looting motorcycles and damaging houses and properties.

Three motorcycles used by the youths were also taken into custody.

The arrested youth were aged between 19 and 22 and residents of Manipay, Chunnakam and Uduvil, the Police said.

They were remanded till August 13 after being produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court. (Sithum Chaturange)