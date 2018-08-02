Seven Ava Gang members arrested

Seven men attached to the Ava Gang had been attested yesterday in Manipay, Jaffna for breaking into houses and damaging property, the Police said.
They said the arrests were made during a special raids carried out in Manipay to arrest those engaged in inflicting damages to vehicles, looting motorcycles and damaging houses and properties.
Three motorcycles used by the youths were also taken into custody.
The arrested youth were aged between 19 and 22 and residents of Manipay, Chunnakam and Uduvil, the Police said.
They were remanded till August 13 after being produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court. (Sithum Chaturange)
There must be SEVENTY in that group. Seven is a very small count. ARREST THEM ALL WITHOUT FURTHER DELAY.
Reply : 1 10
Dhaya Thursday, 2 August 2018 15:50
Several arrest has been made during the last six months or more, but the issue still persists?
Reply : 0 7
ram Thursday, 2 August 2018 16:09
put them in to cell for at least 5 years and recover the lost from their wealth.
Reply : 1 5
godard Thursday, 2 August 2018 17:43
Have Tamil policemen and policewomen in Tamil areas. This is the first step towards reconcilliation and ethnic harmony.
Reply : 0 0
