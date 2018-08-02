Executing certain category of convicts absurd: JO

2018-08-02 02:27:51

The Government’s selective approach towards the implementation of the death penalty on a certain category of convicted criminals was absurd, the Joint Opposition yesterday said.

Addressing a news briefing, Professor G.L. Peiris said the President declared that the convicts who were sentenced to death for drug trafficking and still continue to traffic drugs from inside the prison would be executed.

“However, there was a notable case where a drug smuggler conspired and assassinated a High Court Judge who was hearing his case.

“The drug smuggler was later sentenced to death on charges of the killing of the Judge but not on drug smuggling.

“If the Government goes ahead with executing convicted drug smugglers, this convict will not be hanged,” he said.

He said Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorala had said recently that the Government has not come to a final decision yet on implementing the death penalty.

“This shows that the policies of the Government are being made based on sudden thoughts. There is no content policy-making process,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)

Video by Sanjeewa