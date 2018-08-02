Subscribe

SLMC chairman resigns

2018-08-02 13:00:20
4
966

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Prof. Colvin Gunarathne has resigned as Chairman.

He has tendered his resignation to the Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne on July 31.

He told the Daily Mirror that he resigned due to the shortcomings in the Medical Ordinance. (Thilanka Kanakaratna)

 

  Recommended Articles

Salaries of ministers likely to be increased?

Salaries of minister...

Customs Tax amended for vehicles less than 1000cc, hybrid/electric

The excise duty levi...

Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva deny fixing allegations

Former captain Arj...

KDU asks Rs. 6 mn from SAITM students

The first batch of t...

Huawei overtakes Apple as No 2 smartphone maker

China-based Huawei t...

Mamma Mia! to perform in Sri Lanka F-abba-lous news!

The jukebox musical ...

  Comments - 4

  • Rasheed Thursday, 2 August 2018 13:36

    He has realized that GMOA is more powerful than Minister of Health.

    Reply : 0       2

    SHAN Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:05

    Your were appointed as the chairman to correct the shortcomings, in other words, you cannot do your job.

    Reply : 0       3

    channa Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:05

    Ask GMOA to propose somebody they prefer.

    Reply : 1       1

    lkboy Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:08

    Good

    Reply : 0       2

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty