SLMC chairman resigns

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Prof. Colvin Gunarathne has resigned as Chairman.
He has tendered his resignation to the Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne on July 31.
He told the Daily Mirror that he resigned due to the shortcomings in the Medical Ordinance. (Thilanka Kanakaratna)
Rasheed Thursday, 2 August 2018 13:36
He has realized that GMOA is more powerful than Minister of Health.
SHAN Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:05
Your were appointed as the chairman to correct the shortcomings, in other words, you cannot do your job.
channa Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:05
Ask GMOA to propose somebody they prefer.
lkboy Thursday, 2 August 2018 14:08
Good
