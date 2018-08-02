Police personnel in North: Leave cancellation extended

2018-08-02 09:49:47

Leave cancellation of Police personnel serving in several areas in the Northern Province including Kopai, Chunnakam and Manipay had been extended by Jaffna Senior DIG.

Police said this has been done considering the prevailing security situation in the area because of the increased activities of the ‘Awa’ group and the ‘Dhanurok’ group.

They said special police operations are underway to arrest the members of the two groups and that the leave cancellation would be effective until the situation is brought under control.

Leave of Police personnel serving in the Northern Province and Jaffna District had earlier been cancelled for two weeks. (Romesh Madushanka)