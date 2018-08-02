Police personnel in North: Leave cancellation extended

Leave cancellation of Police personnel serving in several areas in the Northern Province including Kopai, Chunnakam and Manipay had been extended by Jaffna Senior DIG.
Police said this has been done considering the prevailing security situation in the area because of the increased activities of the ‘Awa’ group and the ‘Dhanurok’ group.
They said special police operations are underway to arrest the members of the two groups and that the leave cancellation would be effective until the situation is brought under control.
Leave of Police personnel serving in the Northern Province and Jaffna District had earlier been cancelled for two weeks. (Romesh Madushanka)
Lankaboy Thursday, 2 August 2018 11:15
It is rediculous to read the news that 8 men riding in 4 number plater covered motor bike with face covered with swords in day light in a busiest JAFFNA-KKS-Palaly road ,where more than 30,000 military men and police stationed, and attacked people indiscriminately..
Chari Thursday, 2 August 2018 11:52
This is how terrorism started 30 year ago. Please be alert and careful.
City Thursday, 2 August 2018 12:35
Isn't it the same thing happening in the south.since the war has ended, you will find all the other activities happening.it may lead for terrorism but think of the south and the rest.in these areas also these type of activities happen.
cheers Thursday, 2 August 2018 12:01
This govt should be evicted for creating havoc after 2015
Kumara Thursday, 2 August 2018 12:45
This (violence) is justification for existence of the army in NP. Who is responsible for propagating these violent groups? Because even when they are caught the authorities let them free!
chux Thursday, 2 August 2018 12:58
This government trying to put them in the jail as Ava does not understand that....obvious reasons they do not understand the democracy
