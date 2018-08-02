Salaries of ministers likely to be increased?

Salaries of ministers, deputy ministers, state ministers and all parliamentarians are likely to be increased by approximately 215 per cent to be on par with the recent salary increase given to judges, parliament sources said yesterday.
The need to increase salaries had come up for discussion at the party leaders meeting held on July 17 attended by JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Joint Opposition Parliament Group Leader Dinesh Gunawardane, UPFA Leader Nimal Siripala De Silva, Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella and TNA MP A. Sumanthiran.
The sources said the salary increment would be effective from January this year and that it would be paid this month with the arrears.
Accordingly, the salary of an MP would increase from Rs.54, 285 to Rs.120, 000 while the salary of a deputy minister goes up from Rs.63, 500 to 135, 000 while the salary of a minister and a state minister would be increased from Rs.65, 000 to Rs.140, 000. (Sujith Hewajulige)
Dhammika Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:28
WHAT A JOKE ! . People are TAXED to the neck to pay 225 useless politicians for doing NOTHING for its people and country .
Reply : 0 2
Samson Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:35
Excellent to have a self imposed pay rise for those most of whom are unemployable outside Diyawanna. Salaries are already too high compared to those toiling with trains and delivering letters and others. JO must come forward and object to the proposal.
Reply : 0 1
Smitha Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:40
Maybe they too have felt the rise in the cost of living... paw
Reply : 0 1
Jude Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:42
I agree that the ministers salaries are low!! However my concern is, one minister using 7-8 vehicles and the whole family using ministry vehicle with unlimited petrol claiming they work for ministry in the media division etc. Now that is unacceptable!!!
Reply : 0 1
ANTON Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:46
ONE STEP FORWARD...... FIVE STEPS BACKWARD .... AND ROCK AND ROCK.
Reply : 0 1
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:47
I say no, absolutely no. Reason performance very much below expectations. No No No.
Reply : 0 1
Chari Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:49
Nice to see Parliamentarians at least having a good life.
Reply : 0 0
Ravi Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:49
This is a crime. This government is robbing from tax payers and feeding a bunch of culprits, who has not done any thing to this country other than robbing.
Reply : 0 1
ravin Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:54
what professionalism does Sri Lankan MPs or Ministers have comparing themselves with professionals like Honorable Judges? As far as majority knows most of them are grade eight standard rogues, thieves, or generally speaking acute cancer of civilised society. .
Reply : 0 0
Thomas Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:56
Only the Ministers etc feel the effect of High Cost of Living?What about the ordinary citizens?What are you going to give them?
Reply : 0 0
Wedage Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:56
What about the others in Sri Lanka, specially Private Sector. Do not forget that in Private Sector there are majority employees drawing less than 15000 for the month. Even there are persons who were paid 800 to 1000 per day.
Reply : 0 0
jayantha Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:59
Wow .. What a increase .. superb no education no qualification, and easy money . God Bless Sri lankan
Reply : 0 1
Patriot Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:59
Increased taxes to pay corrupt politicians and rogue judges. Shame on you Manggala !
Reply : 0 0
SAM Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:01
Please open up files (salary,perks and ) to all these political public servants tax them.
Reply : 0 0
Raj Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:05
Well if they are getting more in cash, then the non-cash benefits which they get paid for by us should get a equal reduction otherwise the country is going more more more into debt and sure death...oh the plight of us who have been born into a 3rd world failed state
Reply : 0 0
Arul Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:11
I am taking a salary more than a minister but still i am not as richer as them, can someone explain me the logic behind this please
Reply : 0 0
J A Nihal Pririd Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:12
Poor people's daily requirements highly taxed and Useless Doing Nothing Irresponsible MPs getting getting everything
Reply : 0 0
AJ Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:13
from who's money ? what the heck they have done to earn this salary raise ?
Reply : 0 0
Nash Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:14
Small vehicle taxes have been increased to pay salary hikes of politiccos! Jahapalanaya!!
Reply : 0 0
Thushara Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:18
Yes yes, They have lot of financial issues.They should be treated first rather than the public.........
Reply : 0 0
