EC wants to meet JO MPs over PC Polls

In the wake of mounting pressure from the Opposition to conduct the elections to the Provincial Councils, the Elections Commission had sought a meeting with the MPs of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) sitting in the Opposition, sources said yesterday.
Around 70 UPFA MPs sit in the Opposition under the banner of the Joint Opposition. These UPFA MPs have demanded the elections be conducted as early as possible.
Against the backdrop, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya is reported to have sought to meet with these UPFA MPs in the opposition.
It is learnt that Mr Deshapriya was planning to brief the MPs on the inability to conduct the elections due to the enactment of fresh legislation to change the electoral system.
The Government is currently caught in a legal dilemma being unable to hold elections either under the old system (PR) or the new system (FPP and PR). (Kelum Bandara)
joshua Thursday, 2 August 2018 08:18
EU can have cordial discussion with the robbers who want to capture power.
Reply : 0 0
Ronnie Bugger Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:09
An open request to the Election's Commissioner - Dear Sir, please do something constructive without wasting your time with these Jokers'.
Reply : 0 0
Sun Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:10
These JO is not opposition members. Actually they are members of the same party ruling in Parliament only castaways from their party. They cannot oppose what their party chairman propose or Government.
Reply : 0 0
cheers Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:21
SLPP please do not meet this fellow instead show him the door after the next election and send this bugger to jail for violating the democracy of people and the country
Reply : 0 0
TONY Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:26
JO DOES NOT UNDERSTAND THE POSITION IN WHICH EC IS. THEY ONLY UNDERSTAND ONE THING, PROTEST AND TAKE ACTION. BUT NO ACTION AGAINST NYT ON REPORT ON MR
Reply : 0 0
Labby Thursday, 2 August 2018 09:50
He can explain but will those mules understand?
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.